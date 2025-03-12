Consumers Energy - 03/12/25

LANSING, Mich. — Consumers Energy Foundation to Award $50,000 for Three Small Towns in Put Your Town on the Map Competition. For more information please visit cedamichigan.org/rpm/conference-rpm, ConsumersEnergy.com or call (800) 477-5050.

