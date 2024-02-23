Consumers Energy - 02/23/24

LANSING, Mich. — Tracy Wimmer, Spokesperson for Consumers Energy, stops in to chat about Consumers Energy’s Reliability Roadmap, a blueprint to strengthen Michigan’s electric grid. Power was restored to nearly 90% of Customers in Less Than 24 Hours in 2023. For more information visit consumersenergy.com or call 800-477-5050.

