Consumers Credit Union - 02/19/24

Consumers Credit Union representatives Katelyn Huntington and Scott Dobson discuss the 2024 Consumers Scholars application process that will award $20K to graduating high school seniors this year. For more information please visit consumerscu.org/about/scholarships or call 1 (800) 991-2221.

