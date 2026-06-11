Constellation Cat Cafe - 06/11/26

LANSING, Mich. — Melissa Ball, Constellation Cat Cafe Board of Directors, and Liz Kruger, owner of Honey Bun Bakery, invites you to support Constellation Cat Cafe at the annual Charity Yard Sale!

June 13th 10am - 5pm

Stage One

2200 Lake Lansing Rd.

Lansing, MI

For additional information, please visit ConstellationCatCafe.com or call (517) 918-4919

Honey Bun Bakery can be found on Facebook.

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