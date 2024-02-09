Interview with John Martin with Compass Wealth Strategies - 02/09/24

LANSING, Mich. — John Martin, owner of Compass Wealth Strategies, shares the best strategies you can do to minimize the Risks for a successful retirement. These risks include Taxes, Market losses, high investment fees, high health care expenses, and running out of money. For more information please visit CompassWealthStrategies.net or call (716) 823-1869.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook