Communities in Schools of Michigan - 5/25/23

LANSING, Mich. — Jacki Krumnow, Master of Mischief at High Caliber Karting and Entertainment and Matea Caluk, Fundraiser Host and Committee Member of Communities in Schools of Michigan talk about the Leadership in Education Fundraising Dinner June 6th, at 6 PM the Kellogg Hotel and Conference Center in East Lansing. For more information please visit cismichigan.org or call (517) 489-4592.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook