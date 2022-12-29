CMHA-CEI Treatment Foster Care Oregon - 12/29/22

LANSING, Mich. — Deborah Mears, Clinical Coordinator with CMHA-CEI Treatment Foster Care Oregon talks about what help they need from the community and recruiting Therapeutic Parents. For more information please visit CEICMH.org or call (517) 346-8059.
