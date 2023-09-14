Climate Power - 9/14/23

LANSING, Mich. — Lori Lodes, Executive Director of Climate Power talks about how it has been one year since the Inflation Reduction Act was passed, with over 170,000 new Clean Energy Jobs have been created across the US. For more information please visit thecleanenergyplan.com

