City Pulse - Top Of The Town - 9/13/23

LANSING, Mich. — Berl Schwartz, Editor and Publisher of The City Pulse talks about the annual City Pulse Fox News 47 Top of the Town contest. Nominations begin September 13th and the Final voting roud begins October 18th with the winners announced on November 15th. For more information or to go vote please visit lansingcitypulse.com or call (517) 371-5600.

