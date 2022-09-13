City Pulse - 9/13/22

LANSING, Mich. — Berl Schwartz, Editor & Publisher of the Lansing City Pulse talks about the kick-off of the 2022 Top of the Town contest, co-sponsored by City Pulse and Fox 47 News. For more information please visit lansingcitypulse.com or call (517) 371-5600.

