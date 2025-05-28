City of Grand Ledge - 05/28/25

LANSING, Mich. — Grand Ledge Mayor Keith Mulder is championing this bold vision to transform the playground at Jaycee Park into a destination for people of all ages and abilities. Summer Olmstead with Rehab Without Walls helps people with brain and spinal cord injuries regain their independence through community-based rehabilitation. Both are advocates for the community-building that the new playground will bring. For more information please visit CityofGrandLedge.com/454/NEW-Playground-at-Jaycee-Park or call (517) 627-2149.

