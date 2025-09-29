City of Eaton Rapids - Urban Air - 09/29/25

LANSING, Mich. — Urban Air returns to Downtown Eaton Rapids October 2–5, 2025, transforming the streets with over 100 Airstreams, live music, food, and family-friendly fun. Take a step Back to the Future for a weekend unlike any other in the Island City! For more information please visit CityOfEatonRapids.gov or call (517) 663-8118.
