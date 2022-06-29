City of Eaton Rapids & Eaton Rapids Chamber of Commerce - 6/29/22

LANSING, Mich. — Corey Cagle, Parks and Recreation Coordinator at the City of Eaton Rapids and Jerry Robinson, President of the Eaton Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce invite everyone downtown for a 2-day celebration on July 3rd and July 4th. Family fun is sure to be had by all with live music, bounce houses, a movie in the park, craft and vendors and of course, fireworks! For more information please visit cityofeatonrapids.com or call (517) 663-8118.

