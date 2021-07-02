City of Eaton Rapids - 7/2/21

Lindsey Zeller, Quality of Life Director and Jerry Robinson, Eaton Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce President talk about their work to plan a community wide event to celebrate July 4th in Eaton Rapids. For more information please visit CityofEatonRapids.com or call (517) 663-8118.
