City of Eaton Rapids - 6/25/21

Lindsey Zeller, Quality of Life Director and Jerry Robinson, Eaton Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce President talk about their work to plan a community wide event to celebrate July 4th in Eaton Rapids. For more information please visit CityofEatonRapids.com or call (517) 663-8118.

