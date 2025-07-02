City of Eaton Rapids - 07/02/25

LANSING, Mich. — Corey Cagle, Director of Parks, Recreation & Events for the City of Eaton Rapids, and Courtney Mead, Executive Director of the Eaton Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce, join us to share all the exciting happenings planned for this year’s Independence Day celebration! For more information please visit CityOfEatonRapids.gov or call (517) 663-8118. To receive alerts throughout the event, text ERParks to 67283.

