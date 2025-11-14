Christoff and Sons Floor covering inc - 11/14/25

Christoff and Sons Floor Covering is so much more than a flooring store, they are a complete design center offering all the products and service that you need to create your perfect home. Start your journey on line with a visit to their robust website Christoffs.com, which features virtual design tools, sample ordering and chat features. There you will find the latest specials, and many links to all of the top brands in the marketplace.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook