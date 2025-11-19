Children's Ballet Theatre - 11/19/25

LANSING, Mich. — Jesse Powers, Artistic Director, Ella Joldersma, Sugarplum Fairy, and Saela Jarvi, Snow Queen talk about Children's Ballet Theatre's 45 Anniversary and the company's Nutcracker performance this Thanksgiving Weekend. Start out your holiday season with this beautiful, magical and festive performance! Being held at Lansing Eastern High School Auditorium, the performance is accessible and centrally located with convenient parking. For more information please visit CBTDance.org or call (517) 449- 0999.

