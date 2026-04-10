Children's Ballet Theatre - 04/10/26

LANSING, Mich. — Jesse Rand Powers, CBT Artistic Director, and Saela Jarvi, the Evil Queen, with the Children's Ballet Theatre presents the delightful tale, Snow White, on Mother's Day Weekend!

Lansing Eastern High School Auditorium

Friday, May 8th at 7pm

Saturday, May 9th at 1pm

Sunday, May 10th at 3pm

For more information, please visit CBTDance.org or call (517) 449-0999.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook