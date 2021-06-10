Child & Family Charities - 6/10/21

LaToya Harvey, Child Welfare Division Director at Child & Family Charities talks about working with the children and families that have come into the Foster Care system. To find more information or to become a Foster family please visit ChildandFamily.org or call (517) 882-4000.

