Child and Family Charities - 8/8/22

LANSING, Mich. — Julie Thomasma, Chief Executive Officer and Courtney Ross, Child Welfare Supervisor at Child and Family Charities talk about how you can help ensure safe & loving homes for abused, neglected and vulnerable children and youth right here in our community! For more information please visit childandfamily.org or call (517) 882-4000.

