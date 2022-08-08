Child and Family Charities - 8/8/22

LANSING, Mich. — Julie Thomasma, Chief Executive Officer and Courtney Ross, Child Welfare Supervisor at Child and Family Charities talk about how you can help ensure safe & loving homes for abused, neglected and vulnerable children and youth right here in our community! For more information please visit childandfamily.org or call (517) 882-4000.
