Child and Family Charities - 8/4/21

LANSING, Mich. — LaToya Harvey, Child Welfare Division Director at Child and Family Charities talks about working with the children and families that have come into the Foster Care system. To find more information or to become a Foster family please visit ChildandFamily.org or call (517) 882-4000.

