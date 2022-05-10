Child and Family Charities - 5/10/22

LANSING, Mich. — Chelsea Gordy, Child and Family Charities Child Welfare Division Director talks about the importance of foster care in our community and how YOU can FOSTER NOW! For more information please visit ChildandFamily.org or call (517) 882-4000.

