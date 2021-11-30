Watch
Child and Family Charities - 11/30/21

Posted at 11:28 AM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 11:28:07-05

LANSING, Mich. — Michelle Reurink and Missey Trudell, Chairs of the 2021 Red nose Ruckus presented by Jackson and their special guest talk about tuning in to the best holiday gala in town. Red Nose Ruckus raises critical funding for Child and Family Charities. For more information please visit ChildAndFamily.org or call (517) 882-4000.

