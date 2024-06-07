Char's Rehabilitation Center - 06/07/24

LANSING, Mich. — Dr. M discusses what's next for ChRC and dives into veterinary acupuncture and medical manipulation. For more information please visit charsrehabilitationcenter.wordpress.com or call (517) 213-9911

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook