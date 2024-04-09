Char's Rehabilitation Center - 04/09/24

LANSING, Mich. — Dr. Nicole Maurer from Char's Rehabilitation Center discusses the types of pets that she helps in their rehabilitation journeys! For more information please visit charsrehabilitationcenter.wordpress.com or call (517) 213-9911.

