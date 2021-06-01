Charlotte Public Schools - 6/1/21

Matt Maitland, Director of Curriculum and Instruction at Charlotte Public Schools talks about some of the resources that they are offering for parents and students throughout the summer. For more information please visit CharlotteOrioles.com or call (517) 541-5115.

