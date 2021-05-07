Charlotte Public Schools - 5/7/21

Matt Maitland, Director of Curriculum and Instruction, talks about some of the changes that will be happening soon now that their bond has been passed. For more information visit CharlotteOrioles.com or by calling (517) 541-5100

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook