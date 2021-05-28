Charlotte Public Schools - 5/28/21

Dr. Mandy Stewart, Superintendent of Charlotte Public Schools talks about the community support they received over the last year. She also discusses what sets Charlotte Public Schools apart from other schools. For more information please visit CharlotteOrioles.com or call (517) 541-5115.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook