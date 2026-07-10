Center Stage Jackson - 7/10/26

LANSING, Mich. — Alexander Trice, Director for Wizard of OZ with Center Stage Jackson, is holding auditions for Wizard of Oz. Auditions will be held on July 16th, 17th, 18th, 22nd and 23rd. And show dates are Oct 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 9th, 10th and 11th.

For more information visit centerstagejackson.org or call (517) 257-4710

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