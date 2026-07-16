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Center Stage Jackson - 07/16/26

Center Stage Jackson is holding auditions for the Wizard of OZ!
Center Stage Jackson - 07/16/26
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LANSING, Mich. — Center Stage Jackson is holding auditions for the Wizard of OZ!
Auditions are being held on July 16th, 17th,18th, 22nd, and 23rd.
Performance times are Oct 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 9th, 10th and 11th.

For more information, please visit CenterStageJackson.org or call (517) 257-4710.

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