Center for Family Health - 4/8/21

Dr. Karim Elghway, Pediatrician with Center for Family Health talks about why regular visits to a Pediatrician are important even for healthy children. For more information please visit CenterForFamilyHealth.org facebook.com/cfhjackson or call (517) 748-5500.
