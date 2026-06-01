CATA - 06/01/26

CATA’s Road Ahead is a year-long review of public transportation services across the region. The project is evaluating how transit can better connect people to jobs, school, healthcare and everyday destinations while gathering community input to help shape future recommendations. Community members are encouraged to attend upcoming public engagement opportunities and complete the current online survey at CATA.org/RoadAhead.

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