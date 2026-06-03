CASA for Kids Inc. - 06/03/26

LANSING, Mich. — Rachel Swedburg, Director of CASA for Kids Inc., shares why supporting foster kids today is critical, and little moments have a BIG impact. For more information, please visit CasaForKidsInc.org or call (517) 331-9310.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.