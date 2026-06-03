CASA for Kids Inc. - 06/03/26

LANSING, Mich. — Rachel Swedburg, Director of CASA for Kids Inc., shares why supporting foster kids today is critical, and little moments have a BIG impact. For more information, please visit CasaForKidsInc.org or call (517) 331-9310.

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