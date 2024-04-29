CASA for Kids, Inc. - 04/29/24

LANSING, Mich. — Rachel Swedburg, Director of CASA for Kids, Inc., shares an opportunity to support children and families in our community during Child Abuse Prevention Month. Join us for our 10th Annual Evening to Change a Child's Story on May 3. For more information please visit casaforkidsinc.org or call (517) 331-9310.

