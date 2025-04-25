CASA for Kids, Inc. - 04/25/25

LANSING, Mich. — Rachel Swedburg, Executive Director of CASA for Kids, a nonprofit that advocates for children experiencing foster care, shares how you can support kids in our community for Child Abuse Prevention Month! Join us for a magical evening at our 11th Annual Evening to Change a Child's Story. For more information please visit CasaForKidsINC.org or call (517) 331-9310.
