CASA for Kids, Inc. - 03/24/26

LANSING, Mich. — Adventure Awaits: Your Chance to Help Change a Child's Story with CASA.

Join CASA for Kids for our 12th Annual Evening to Change a Child's Story as we help rewrite the future for local youth. Together, we can advocate for a future where the only ‘adventure’ a child experiencing foster care faces is one of discovery, joy, and the permanent home they deserve.

Sponsorships for the event still available, help us stand in the gap as Storychanger or Guardian level sponsor. Current sponsors include Premier Level Jackson National Life and The Hulbanni Family, Champion Level Auto Owners, DeCamp Foundation, IBEW and LAFCU, and Advocate Level Cinnaire and MSUFCU.

For more information, please visit CasaForKidsINC.org or call (517) 331-9310.

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