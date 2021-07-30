Carson Properties, LLC - 7/30/21

LANSING, Mich. — Jason Mead, Owner of Carson Properties, LLC talks about how they are able to help homeowners sell their homes and they are even able to help landlords sell properties. For more information please visit WeBuyHomesInLansing.com or call (517) 300-9111.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook