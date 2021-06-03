Carpet Studio Flooring America - 6/3/21

Colleen Serkaian, Window Treatment Specialist at Carpet Studio Flooring America talks about the variety of ways you can treat windows and what a huge difference that makes in your house. For more information please visit FlooringAmericaLansing.com or call (517) 351-6310.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.