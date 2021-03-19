Carpet Studio Flooring America - 3/19/21

Heather Rivera, Owner of Wallflower Designs talks about how she works with Carpet Studio Flooring America as a design consultant by going with customers to figure out the perfect flooring for their space. For more information please visit FlooringAmericaLansing.com or call (517) 351-6310. You can also reach Heather at Heather@designsbywallflower.com or call (517) 898-1692.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.