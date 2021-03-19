Carpet Studio Flooring America - 3/19/21

Heather Rivera, Owner of Wallflower Designs talks about how she works with Carpet Studio Flooring America as a design consultant by going with customers to figure out the perfect flooring for their space. For more information please visit FlooringAmericaLansing.com or call (517) 351-6310. You can also reach Heather at Heather@designsbywallflower.com or call (517) 898-1692.

