Carpet Studio Flooring America - 11/29/21

LANSING, Mich. — Heather Rivera, Owner of Wallflower Designs and In-Home Designer for Carpet Studio Flooring America talks about helping you get your home ready for the holidays. For more information please visit FlooringAmericaLansing.com; e-mail her at Heather@designbywallflower.com or call (517) 351-6310.
