CarePatrol of Western Michigan - Capital Region - 10/28/25

CarePatrol and Hospice of Lansing: what is Modern Hospice Care? Rachel Wilson, Care Transition Manager with CarePatrol and Kathy Mrozinski, Director of Marketing & Development with Hospice of Lansing/Ionia Area Hospice/Stoneleigh Residence tell us. For more information please visit CarePatrol.com/wmcr or call (517) 275-4848.
To Contact Hospice of Lansing:
3411 Stoneleigh Dr. Lansing, MI 48910
Phone (517) 882-4500
Fax (517) 882-3010
Cell (989) 430-2209
