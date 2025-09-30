CarePatrol of Western Michigan - Capital Region - 09/30/25

CarePatrol and Cornerstone discuss the importance of in-home care for seniors. For more information on CarePatrol, please visit CarePatrol.com/WMCR or call (517) 275-4848. For more information on please visit CornerstoneCaregiving.com or call (517) 816-9388.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook