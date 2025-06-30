CarePatrol of Western Michigan - Capital Region - 06/30/25

CarePatrol and Red Cedar Lodge partner to help empower caregivers through education. For more information please visit CarePatrol.com/WMCR or call (517) 275-4848.

Upcoming Community Education Event:

Empowered Caregiver Series: Communicating Effectively

Tuesday, July 15 @ 5:30 Hosted at

Red Cedar Lodge

210 Dori Lane

Lansing, MI 48912

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook