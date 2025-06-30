CarePatrol of Western Michigan - Capital Region - 06/30/25

CarePatrol and Red Cedar Lodge partner to help empower caregivers through education. For more information please visit CarePatrol.com/WMCR or call (517) 275-4848.
Upcoming Community Education Event:
Empowered Caregiver Series: Communicating Effectively
Tuesday, July 15 @ 5:30 Hosted at
Red Cedar Lodge
210 Dori Lane
Lansing, MI 48912
