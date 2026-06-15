CarePatrol of Western Michigan - Capital Region - 06/15/26

LANSING, Mich. — CarePatrol: Providing Resources for healthy aging.

Nick Wake, Co-Owner / Director of Business Development stops by to discuss what CarePatrol is, and what they can do for you and your family. For more information, please visit CarePatrol.com/WMCR or call (517) 275-4848.

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