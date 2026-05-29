CarePatrol of Western Michigan - Capital Region - 05/29/26

LANSING, Mich. — CarePatrol of Western Michigan - Capital Region and Brookdale Senior Living detail Memory Care: Understanding the Facts.

For information on Memory Care, please visit Brookdale.com/en/our-services/memory-care/what-is-memory-care.html

For additional information, please visit CarePatrol.com/WMCR or call (517) 275-4848.

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