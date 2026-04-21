CarePatrol of Western Michigan - Capital Region - 04/21/26

LANSING, Mich. — CarePatrol and the Alzheimer's Association are fighting back against Dementia. Join the 2026 Walk to End Alzheimer's on October 18th. For details, please visit ACT.ALZ.org or email Dan Hart at djhart@alz.org. For additional information, please visit CarePatrol.com/WMCR or call (517) 275-4848.

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