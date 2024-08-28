CarePatrol of Livingston County - 08/28/24

LANSING, Mich. — Dennis Cleminte the Owner of CarePatrol in Livingston county shares how CarePatrol is a free community service helping families and seniors find safer living conditions and care options. For more information please visit CarePatrol.com or call (734) 563-3088.

