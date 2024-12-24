CarePatrol - 12/24/24

LANSING, Mich. — Nick Wake, Director of Business Development and Rachel Wilson, Care Transition Manager-Lansing discuss what CarePatrol is and what services they provide. For more information please visit CarePatrol.com/wmcr or call (517) 275-4848.
