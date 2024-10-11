Care Free Medical, Inc. - 10/11/24

Care Free Medical is hosting their 13th Annual Dancing With the Local Stars on October 11, 2024. Learn about Care Free Medical and how to support this vital need in our community. For more information please visit CareFreeMedical.com or call (517) 887-5922.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook